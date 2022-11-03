LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ popular holiday lights drive-thru display will open at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 10 for its 2022-23 season.

Workers are in the process of setting up the displays along the 2.5-mile drive-thru. In all, there are more than 600 displays and more than five million lights. New additions to the Christmas attraction include a Snow Yeti display and an addition to the Sports Alley from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Guests can enjoy kettle corn and hot cocoa while they drive through the display. The purchase of food or drinks helps local Boy Scouts earn money for camp and activities. Also, a portion of every ticket sold goes to the Speedway Children’s Charities.

Glittering Lights is open daily from 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m Sunday through Thursday, and 4:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays from Nov. 10 through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for information and tickets.