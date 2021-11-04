Glittering Lights holiday drive-thru light experience set to open Nov. 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday cheer across the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is only a few days away.

For its 21st season, Glittering Lights presented by Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing is preparing to open on November 11.

The well-known Southern Nevada annual tradition will feature more than 600 animated and sparkling displays and more than five million festive LED lights that intertwine through a 2.5-mile drivable course at the Speedway.

The event will also feature holiday music, and special treats as guests drive through the scenic light wonderland in the comfort of their own vehicles.

In honor of veterans, Glittering Lights will open on Veteran’s Day. Each veteran may enter for free on opening night.

Portions of every ticket purchased will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities to help provide funding for hundreds of children’s charities throughout Southern Nevada.

For more information on ticket prices click HERE.

Glittering Lights holiday drive-thru light experience will run through Jan. 9, 2022.