Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway kicks off holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s beginning to look a bit like Christmas in the Las Vegas valley as a holiday favorite returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Glittering Lights, the largest holiday drive-thru light show in Nevada, opens Friday night celebrating its 20th year in the valley. There will be fireworks for opening night starting at 5 p.m. when the holiday display opens.

There are 700 displays along the 2.5 mile long course that has 5 million LED lights. The show features beautiful light tunnels and fan favorites like the Grinch Tunnel, Subaru’s Tunnel of Love, and fun displays including Fairytale Land. Santa Goes Racing and more.

The holiday show draws more than 250,000 visitors every year and runs from Nov. 13 through Jan. 10.

There are a variety of ticket options starting at $25. You can find more information at this link.