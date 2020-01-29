Glitches with new CCSD payroll system stiffs teachers of some of their wages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There seems to still be some issues with the Clark County School District’s new payroll system. 8 News NOW learned that some teachers noticed part of their income was missing from their last paycheck. The incident comes nearly two weeks after support professionals complained of being underpaid as well.

It’s all attributed to glitches during the rollout of a new system that manages payroll, among other functions. All educators received their base salary, but those who did additional work last month did not see the money.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addressed the situation on Twitter, saying the district is working through issues during the transition.

We are continuing to work through issues we have experienced as CCSD transitions to a new HCM system. This has caused some of our employees to be inconvenienced & I truly understand your frustration. The goal of HCM is to simplify our procedures, we will continue working on this. — Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) January 28, 2020

During his tweet, Jara also acknowledged the inconvenience. Some teachers quickly responded, even highlighting how some teachers are struggling to buy necessities, such as gas.

The Clark County Education Association posted that the teacher’s union is working to find answers.

8 News NOW Reporter Cristen Drummond spoke with a teacher on the phone who claims to be missing about $2,000 from teaching night school. He said it’s money he desperately needs because he cares for a sick parent, and now must make other sacrifices.

“It’s just scrambling and scrambling and scrambling, and knowing that I’m just going to have to pick; can I put my mortgage off for a month,” asked Jim Frazee, a teacher at Centennial High School and Morris Sunset East High School, also a board member of CCEA. “What are the consequences on my credit rating 16 again, of nothing of my own but of the district because I showed up for work.”

8 News NOW reached out to the office of Nevada Labor Commissioner about the issue. The office released the following statement:

“The state does not regulate or enforce wage and hour matters for employment relationships that are governed by collective bargaining agreements. “

Teachers are paid bi-monthly; all extra work is put on the last month’s check. Teachers expect their missed additional by possibly Feb. 10; if not, the teacher’s union may file a labor dispute.