Glass ceilings shatter as Harris takes office, college alumni in Las Vegas react

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman to hold the office of vice president. However, her list of firsts doesn’t end there.

As the first Black and South Asian woman to be vice president, Harris is a symbol of possibility and hope, especially for some of those who have followed in her college footsteps.

Harris always proudly displays her love for her Alma Mater, Howard University, and her Black sorority.

Athar Haseebullah is a Howard alum and new executive director of the local ACLU.

“Many of us view her as our Howard sister,” said Haseebullah. “She’s been an inspiration to a lot of folks.”

Harris graduated from the historically Black university in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. She walked the same campus as Surpreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and beloved actor Chadwick Boseman.

“This is an affirmation that if you attend an HBCU and you are a graduate of an HBCU the world is really your oyster. You can move forward and make the impact you want to make,” Haseebullah said.

Harris is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the country’s first Black sorority, founded at Howard. Black sororities and fraternities play a role in ensuring social justice for the Black community.

“It’s about service to all mankind, so since 1908 that’s what we’ve been doing is giving back to the community,” said Berna Rhodes-Ford, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

As the local chapter president, Rhodes-Ford said this is an incredible moment for its members.

“It is overwhelming and brings one — specifically me — to tears. It’s amazing,” she said.

Harris is the first woman to hold the office, but won’t be the last.

“The future generations certainly look brighter than what the past has afforded us,” Haseebullah said.

“The glass ceiling is shattered. We know that little girls know they can do anything they want do and they can be anything they want to be,” Rhodes-Ford said.

Diversity is represented throughout the Biden administration. Half of his cabinet nominees are people of color. It will be the most diverse administration in U.S. history.