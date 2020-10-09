‘Glad I have your attention,’ Sisolak jabs after Trump’s ‘watching’ tweet

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Federal officials are not offering any explanation for President Donald Trump’s comments this week that he has federal law enforcement “watching” the Democratic governors of Nevada and New Mexico ahead of the upcoming election.

Trump said in interview Thursday on the Fox Business Network that the U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal are watching Nevada. Gov. Steve Sisolak “very strongly” and that likewise the U.S. Marshal and U.S. Attorney in New Mexico were watching that state’s Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Gov. Sisolak used the opportunity to try to steer the conversation back to COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Glad I have your attention, Mr. President. Get a #COVID19 stimulus package passed and signed. Americans are hurting and they need relief. P.S. – Don’t worry about our elections. We have professionals for that,” Sisolak tweeted.

The Justice Department referred questions to the White House, which declined to comment on the president’s remarks.