Giving Tuesday Now: A list of ways to give locally on May 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Giving Tuesday, usually held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year, will occur twice this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movement’s organizers are launching Giving Tuesday Now on May 5. It is a global generosity movement, or global day of unity, as a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

It’s a day for the community to come together, stand up, help out and give back.

We can still show social connection and come together on behalf of our communities even while practicing physical distancing. Join us on May 5 for #GivingTuesdayNow – a global day of unity. pic.twitter.com/ggOifHZnm7 — #GivingTuesdayNow – May 5 ❤️ (@GivingTuesday) April 29, 2020

8 News Now has compiled a growing list of ways you can give back locally:

SALVATION ARMY DONATIONS

In response to this pandemic, The Salvation Army Southern Nevada has been providing food 64,734 meals and snacks and 3,148 food boxes, 20,380 bed nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to each individual served; as well as youth programs, financial assistance and 6,000 pandemic/hygiene kits across southern Nevada.

The Greatest Need, Now: Monetary donations

Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army Southern Nevada, has expressed that their greatest need at the present time is monetary donations to allow for flexibility, but also hand sanitizer, disinfectant cleanser, masks and gloves.

A $25 gift of hope will ensure Nevadans in need have access to 10 meals, immediately. A $25 monthly gift will help provide meals during months when food insecurity is already great. To donate, CLICK HERE.

If you are unable to make a monetary donation or would like to do more on Giving Tuesday Now, The Salvation Army Southern Nevada encourages you to share hope, together. There are 3 ways to get involved:

From May 1- 5, visit @The Salvation Army Southern Nevada on Facebook, @SalArmySONV on Twitter or Instagram @salvationarmysonv to post a comment, or simply share your message of hope and encouragement by tagging #10MinutesOfHope.

On May 5, join the Fight for Good Ambassador – actress, executive producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure – as she calls for messages of hope on her social media channels.

On May 5 at 5:30 PT, take 10 minutes out of your day for hope: Read positive stories with your family Share thoughts or prayers for those in need Watch The Salvation Army’s Facebook Live video (@SalvationArmyUSA) for spiritual guidance



HOMEWARD BOUND CAT ADOPTIONS

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions needs your support during these times. Here’s how you can help:

Share social media posts from their Facebook or Instagram

Ask family and friends to donate! In fact, ask them to match your donation!

Donate directly to the cats by mailing in a check (earmarked #GivingTuesday) to 2675 East Flamingo Road, #3, Las Vegas, NV 89121; donating online through PayPal; or calling (702) 329-9771.

For more, visit www.HomewardBoundCats.org or call 702-329-9771, currently open by appointment due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

For more information on the #GivingTuesdayNow movement, CLICK HERE.