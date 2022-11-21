A person prepares to pump gas at a Shell gas station on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices across the nation are continuing to drop, including here at home, so let’s give thanks to the little things.

The national average is now $3.66, down $0.11 from November 14.

Gas prices locally are now dropping, just in time for Thanksgiving travels.

New York’s average is now $3.85, up $0.05 from November 14.

On November 14, 2021, the New York average was $3.57.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.77, down $0.04 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.71 (down 7 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.76 (down 2 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.69 (down 8 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.80 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.80 (down 2 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.89 (down 2 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.77 (down 4 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.91 (down 4 cents from last week)

Diesel fuel prices remain elevated, with the national average at $5.30, up from $3.65 one year ago.

The New York average for diesel is $5.95 compared to $3.76 one year ago.

According to AAA, Lower demand coupled with increased production from refineries that came back online, after being shut down for scheduled maintenance, is producing relief at the pump heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week.