Giving Day 2021: A call to the humanitarian spirit, healthy individuals urged to donate blood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — March is Red Cross month and 8 News Now is partnering with the American Red Cross on the seventh annual Giving Day, Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 by hosting a blood drive.

A year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and families in the country and in Southern Nevada are still in need. There are still patients in emergency rooms as well as others fighting and coping with life-threatening illnesses and help can’t wait.

“The past year has been overwhelming for many in our community, and yet through it all, people are caring for one another, “said Alan Diskin, executive director of the Southern Nevada chapter. “When help can’t wait, our volunteers provide families with the support they need during emergencies.”

March 24 is Giving Day, a day that honors the humanitarian spirit and 8 News Now along with the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive asking Nevadans to “Give Back” by giving blood on Giving Day.

To donate blood on Giving Day:

Schedule an appointment by clicking here: RedCrossBlood.org

Enter Sponsor code: GivingDay2021

The Giving Day Blood Drive will be held at the following times and two locations:

10 a.m.- 3 p.m.: American Red Cross, 444 E. Warm Springs Road

11:30a.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

To make a monetary donation on Giving Day, March 24th

Monetary donations of any size can be made at here: GivingDay2021

These donations will help provide food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it the most.

Giving Day takes place during Red Cross Month and recognizes the people who make the Red Cross mission possible- its volunteers, blood donors, people trained in lifesaving skills and supporters—who all step up to help others when #HelpCantWait.

For more information on Giving Day and to make an appointment to donate blood click here: