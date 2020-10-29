Give your input on Clark County’s master plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County leaders are planning for the future and they want your input. They want to know what you would like to see in the community over the next 30 years when it comes to recreation or development.

Your comments and concerns will be used to update the county’s master plan which hasn’t been updated since 1986.

“You can imagine, the population was just over 500,000 back then and now were at 2.3 million people, and the Strip’s completely changed, our suburban areas have completely changed and so this is a great opportunity to look forward to the next three decades and decide what we want our community wants to look like,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

Already commissioners have heard concerns about growth, expanding transportation services and rising housing prices.

You can weigh in at this link through Saturday, Oct. 31.