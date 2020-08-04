Give it your best slogan contest for freeway digital signs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is looking for people to submit their ideas when it comes to traffic safety slogans that could be displayed on the electronic freeway signs around the state.

NDOT is holding a contest and it’s open to all Nevada drivers.

“Traffic safety impacts all of us,” said NDOT Director Kristina Swallow. “Roadway signs can be a first-line defense in reminding motorists to drive safely. We routinely post driving information and tips. Now, we want the public to contribute their safe driving messages. The more creative, relatable, and memorable – the better.”

Here are the requirements:

Messages must be traffic safety related

Messages can be holiday-themed

Messages can include attentive driving, buckling up, impaired driving, stopping on red and motorcycle safety, etc.

Messages must be three lines or less, with 18 characters per line including spacing

Message can’t include hashtags, punctuation, emojis, website addresses, phone numbers or advertisements

Entrants agree to not pursue copyright or other legal protection for proposed message and to allow message in original or altered format to be freely available to the general public

According to NDOT, some popular messages nationally include “Texting and Driving? Oh Cell No,” the holiday-themed “Only Reindeer Can Fly. Watch Your Speed” and Star Wars-based “Texting and Driving Leads to The Dark Side.”

NDOT says it will select the best messages and they will be periodically rotated on the approximately 400 electronic freeway signs statewide.

Entries must be submitted by Aug. 31 at the NDOT website, or by calling (775) 888-7000. There is not limit on the number of entries however an entrant must be a Nevada resident who is 16 or older.

NDOT will announce winners in September.