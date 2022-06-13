LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Are you trying to figure out how to celebrate Father’s Day this year? You should check out this comedy trio taking the stage during “Father’s Daze” at Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.

Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m., the City of Henderson will be presenting a hilarious and heartwarming show that gives a delightful view of the world through the eyes of three professional comedic dads.

Award-winning storyteller, Bil Lepp, two-time Grammy winner, Bill Harley, and storyteller-comedian-author-troubadour-folk singer-songwriter, Don White, will be the comedy trio that takes the stage.

Tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase at Henderson, NV | Home (cityofhenderson.com)