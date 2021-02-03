Girls On The Run Las Vegas youth development spring program registration now open

The youth development program is open to girls grades 3 through 8

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Girls on the Run Las Vegas’ (GOTR LV) spring season launches the week of March 1, and girls in grades 3 through 8 can register now. The Spring 2021 youth development program will feature a virtual eight-week offering at dozens of participating sites around the Las Vegas valley.

#GirlsontheRun is committed to helping girls feel the joy that comes from movement. We provide girls with a safe environment to build healthy habits & relationships that will benefit them. To learn more or sign her up click the link below: https://t.co/jRYqykAyA8 pic.twitter.com/X83KanSHhQ — Girls on the Run Las Vegas (@gotrlv) February 3, 2021

PROGRAM DETAILS:

Program open to girls grades 3 through 8

The cost is $125, with need-based discounts available

Registration ends March 9

Spring 5K takes place the weekend of May 1

GOTR participants meet virtually twice a week after school for 60-minute sessions conducted by trained GOTR coaches and participate in a 20-minute workout program, which they complete on their own at home.

Registration includes the evidence-based curriculum provided by Girls on the Run International, a bound journal for weekly check-ins, a program t-shirt, water bottle, and entry into the virtual 5K.

Participants who attend a school that does not have its own GOTR team can visit the GOTR website to find the nearest team with available slots. GOTR says teams are kept small intentionally, with a maximum of 12 girls accepted per school.

Welcome, Spring 2021 GOTR Teams! Looking forward to another awesome season.



Learn more or sign up for one of these teams today! https://t.co/jRYqykiXby#GOTRLV #goGOTR #GOTRLVSpring2021 pic.twitter.com/kylckiWkAy — Girls on the Run Las Vegas (@gotrlv) January 30, 2021

The end-of-season 5K will culminate with a socially-distanced team 5K with staggered start times for each girl and her running buddy. Adjustments will be made based on current health and safety guidelines if needed.

Each year, more than 600 girls across the Las Vegas valley participate in the GOTR program, which delivers a season-long, experienced-based curriculum designed to develop friendship and strength, as well as emotional and spiritual health, in young girls—all while integrating running.

For more details about the GOTR season, please click here.