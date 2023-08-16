Devyn Michaels is facing a murder charge in the death of Jonathan Willette. (Credit: Henderson Police Dept.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The girlfriend of a man found dead by a family member is now facing an open murder charge.

Devyn Michaels, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

According to Henderson police, she is accused of killing her boyfriend, 46-year-old Jonathan Willette on Monday, Aug. 7. The Clark County coroner’s office said Willette was found dead in his bedroom. His cause of death is still pending.

Police said a relative of Willette’s called police to report they found a deceased relative in a home located in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive near Windmill Parkway and N. Pecos Road.