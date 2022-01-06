Girlfriend found dead on the side of the road, boyfriend arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police arrested a man in connection with a murder of a woman found dead on the side of the road in Bullhead City, Arizona.

On Thursday, following a traffic stop on Casino Drive in Laughlin, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Ryan Clark, 37, of Medford, Oregon.

Inside Clark’s rental car, police located several items belonging to Hannah. Police also found more of the victim’s belongings in the hotel.

Police also found the weapon believed to be used in the homicide and bullets consistent with the ammunition found at the crime scene.

The victim, Rae Jean Hannah, 27, of Medford, Oregon, was last seen with her boyfriend, Clark.

Her body was found by a passing motorist on Sunday on Arroyo Vista Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Clark will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Clark has an extensive violent criminal history.