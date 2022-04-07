LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada announced the in-person return of its annual “Dessert Before Dinner” fundraising gala Thursday.

The gala will take place Friday, Aug. 26 in the Encore Ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas and will honor seven female leaders for their impact on the Southern Nevada community. Each of the seven women will be awarded a unique Girl Scout badge acknowledging their contributions to their profession and community.

The gala will also feature the creative work of six local female pastry chefs, who will create Girl Scout cookie-inspired desserts for guests to sample before the dinner and program begins. This years dessert will be inspired by the Girl Scouts’ most iconic Thin Mint cookie.

The event will directly benefit local Girl Scouts who depend on financial aid to engage in outdoor experiences, STEAM activities, entrepreneurship opportunities, and life skills programs. For more information on sponsorships and tickets, visit this link.

The 2022 honorees and their honorary badges are listed below:

Ogonna Brown– Take Action badge



As Partner in Lewis Roca’s Litigation and Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights practice groups and

former clerk on the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, Ogonna is a well-rounded and

practical-minded business lawyer. She takes pride in creatively and efficiently resolving complex

litigation matters and understanding the nuances of each individual client she serves. In 2020,

Ogonna was appointed to a four-year term on the Nevada Gaming Commission by Governor

Sisolak.



Jeri Crawford– Catalyst for the Arts badge



As Chairman of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and serving on the organization’s board since 2005,

Jerri has led the Las Vegas Philharmonic since 2008. During that time, she established the

orchestra as resident company at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and expanded

initiatives focused on youth enrichment and community engagement. Jeri currently serves as

president of the Kennedy Center National Symphony Orchestra Trustees and board member of

the Association of California Symphony Orchestra.



Debra Guedry – Visionary badge



As a Nevada Real Estate Broker and president of Landmark Commercial of Nevada, Debra has

more than 40 years of professional experience in commercial leasing, sales and management.

Debra also earned her BS Degree in Elementary Education. As an advocate for children, she has

volunteered with Goodie Two Shoes, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Opportunity Village, and Las

Vegas Homeless Teen Shelter, and co-founded the BE (Business + Education) Engaged Summit

designed to forge partnerships between the business, education and non-profit communities.



Pat Mulroy – Agent of Change badge



Between 1989 and 2014, Pat served as General Manager of the Las Vegas Valley Water District,

and the General Manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA). Pat currently serves

as a Senior Fellow for Climate Adaptation and Environmental Policy and Practitioner in

Residence for the Saltman Center for Conflict Resolution at the UNLV Boyd School of Law. Pat

also owns Sustainable Strategies, a consulting firm with corporate and public sector clients. Pat

serves on several boards, including Wynn resorts, Bowman Consulting and Ledger 8760.



Karla Perez – Trailblazer badge



As the Regional Vice President of Universal Health Services, Karla provides oversight to the

operations of UHS hospitals throughout Nevada. Karla has worked in the Las Vegas community

for over 38 years, beginning her career in 1983 as a medical record clerk at Valley Hospital.

Through the years, she assumed a wide variety of duties including previous CEO roles at Desert

Springs Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital. Karla serves on several boards, including Nevada

State Bank, Metro Chamber and Nathan Adelson Hospice.



Dulcinea Rongavilla – Power of Community badge



As executive vice president of Cragin & Pike, Dulcinea was recently named the agency’s first

female/Hispanic shareholder partner. Dulcinea has over 20 years of experience in executive

leadership, business development and developing and managing employee benefits in Nevada

and Arizona. From 2010 to 2013, Dulcinea served as the President/CEO of the Boys & Girls

Clubs of Las Vegas.



Stephanie Stallworth– STEAM badge



As Director of Public and Community Relations for Cox Communication’s cable system in Las

Vegas, Nevada, Stephanie has a leadership role in developing and expanding the company’s

social responsibilities through education, volunteer, conservation and diversity initiatives.

Stephanie helped develop and launch Cox Charities, the company’s philanthropic outreach

program, and led efforts that resulted in the company and its employees raising and distributing

more than $2.5 million since 2007.