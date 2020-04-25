Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to donate 1,200 boxes of cookies to healthcare heroes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will donate 1,200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to healthcare workers who are working in area hospitals, emergency rooms, intensive care units, and COVID-19 units.

Nine area hospitals, including MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital, and Medical Center, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, and Desert Springs Hospital will receive a variety of Girl Scout cookies and handwritten thank you cards from local Girl Scout troops.

“When we thought of the best way we could say ‘thank you’ to the women and men on the frontlines of COVID-19, we naturally thought of our world-famous cookies,” said CEO Kimberly Trueba. “Our healthcare workers are heroes in the eyes of our Girl Scouts and all Southern Nevadans.”

(Photo: Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts)

During the 2020 cookie program, which ran Feb. 14 – March 1, local Girl Scouts sold over 864,000 packages of cookies.