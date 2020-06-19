Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada hosting city-wide virtual campout

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer has come to Southern Nevada and it’s time to pitch a tent, build a living room fort, or camp in the great outdoors! Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada (GSSNV) is inviting the Southern Nevada community to join together for a 1-day camp event – the Great Southern Nevada Campout on Saturday, June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Participants who register by June 25 will receive a free activity packet with recipes, camp songs, and more.

Register today at this Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada website link.

Francisco Silva, VP of Educational Outreach with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society, will lead a Facebook Live session on the phases of the moon.

Tune in on the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada Facebook page and here on the 8 News Now website