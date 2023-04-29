LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a mystery at water filtration manufacturer Multipure International that needs to be solved and the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada junior detectives have been assigned the job.

Multipure and the Girl Scouts are resuming their partnership by hosting a new monthly STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) series, CSI ‘Junior’ Detective. Multipure and the Girl Scouts first teamed up in 2019 to encourage young girls to explore STEAM fields by providing hands-on activities that can broaden their knowledge of science and expose them to potential career paths.

“It gives them a way to identify to, to visualize themselves,” Jennifer Rice, Multipure Executive Vice President said.

The series gives the Girl Scouts a chance to solve mysteries through science, experience the inside of a lab, and learn from an onsite female scientist.

“For little girls who are dreaming, and they’re watching shows, and they’re reading Nancy Drew or some of those old crime things, I think for to realize they can actually be that person is really great,” Rice said.

“If you could possibly put work to anything you could accomplish anything in your own way,” 10-year-old Girl Scout, Gwen Warren said.

Participants earn an activity patch and complete steps on their way to their junior detective badge.