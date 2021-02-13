Girl scouts, CAMCO give back to seniors on National Giving Hearts Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local homeowner association company “CAMCO” partnered with girl scouts to help life spirits on National Giving Hearts Day on Thursday.

The scouts delivered handmade valentine’s cards, cookies and stuffed animals to the residents at Legacy House of Southern Hills.

This event had a personal connection for the CEO of CAMCO.

“My mother and mother-in-law are residents of Legacy House and through COVID and the pandemic, they have been locked in and don’t get to go out as much as they normally did. So, we’re here to try and brighten their spirits, as well as the staff, they do wonderful work,” CEO Joel Just said.

Just said the event was successful for everyone because the seniors had a reason to smile and the scouts, who have been struggling with cookie sales during the pandemic, had a chance to fundraise and give back.