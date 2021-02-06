Girl Scout cookie season begins with annual ‘mega drop’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Girl Scout cookie season is here! Despite the pandemic, the organization is making sure everyone has access to their wonderful world of sweet treats.

Saturday was the annual “cookie mega drop” event in Henderson. Hundreds of thousands of cookie boxes were distributed to local girl scout troops and their families to begin selling next week.

Cookie sales are going remote this year due to the pandemic. To buy boxes, community members can order through the GrubHub or Cookie Finder apps. There is also the option of picking them up at 57 Green Valley grocery locations.

“A lot has changed for girl scouts because of the pandemic, a whole lot. It’s actually a blessing in disguise because girls have come together and they are being innovative, inventive and coming up with these amazing, creative ideas on how to sell girl scout cookies virtually,” Sarah Panariso, a product manager with Desert Cottontails said.

Cookie sales start on Feb. 11.

All proceeds raised during the cookie season will stay in Southern Nevada and help local girl scouts attend camp, fund trips and complete service projects.

