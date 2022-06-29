LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local girls camp is working to improve lives this summer. The focus of the camp is to help girls with their self-esteem.

The Girls Camp hosted by a local nonprofit, Rescue the Children, is all about changing the world one child at a time. The free four-week camp is focused on educating and empowering young girls ages nine to 16 years old.

Rescue the Children nonprofit owner Lasandra Morrison hopes to boost their self-esteem and self-worth while educating them on realistic scenarios like etiquette, health and hygiene, peer pressure, and more.

“As a 14-year-old girl, I needed this and so they did not have a lot of these programs when I was growing up and so I felt with this generation and the times changing and the things they are exposed to, this was needed,” said Morrison.

One teen said the camp helped her find her voice.

“I was pressured to do so much I didn’t want to do and learned how to set boundaries for myself. It definitely changed some things and now I’m able to stop doing things I don’t want to do,” said 13-year-old Noelle Mitchell.

This is Morrison’s first year hosting the Girls Camp and said donations and volunteers are welcome as it will help make a camp possible for next year.

The community is also invited to the girls summer camp completion ceremony on Saturday, July 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at Walnut Recreation Center located at 3075 N. Walnut Road, Las Vegas, 89115.