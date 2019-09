LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fifteen-year-old Jocilyn Creighton was reported missing in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 6.

Creighton was last seen in the area of Mt. Hood Street and East Owens wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants. She may be carrying a backpack with personal belongings.

Last contact with her was on Monday, Sept. 2.

If you have any information please call Las Vegas Metro Police at 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.