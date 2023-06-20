LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A girl died Tuesday when a reckless driver went onto a sidewalk after a crash that involved four vehicles, according to North Las Vegas police.

Police said a female juvenile, who they did not identify in a news release, was killed when the driver of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade lost control and went up onto the east sidewalk of Belmont Street at Carey Avenue.

The driver fled from the scene on foot after the crash, which occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The North Las Vegas Police Major Collision Investigation Unit responded to the scene. An investigation determined that the driver of the Escalade and a man driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were driving recklessly, northbound on Belmont approaching Carey. A white pickup and a blue Chevrolet Traverse were stopped at the intersection, and the Escalade collided with the pickup after failing to stop, police said.

The collision sent the Escalade into the Traverse, and then it continued northbound on Belmont, eventually losing control, police said.

The man driving the Camaro stopped and remained at the scene. Police said he was arrested on traffic charges.

The driver of the Traverse was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The identity of the girl, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after the notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.