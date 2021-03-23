Girl, 5, rescued from burning apartment on ‘road to recovery’

Lynn Armstrong talks about fire that nearly claimed the life of her granddaughter.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 5-year-old girl who was fighting for her life after being rescued from a burning apartment building Saturday crossed a major hurdle in her medical progress.

According to North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun who discussed the fire at a Tuesday news conference said Maleyah was removed from a ventilator Monday night and is now breathing on her own.

Calhoun commended his firefighters for doing an “amazing job” to help save the child’s life.

“The call came in to us at 8:25 that morning. Our first units arrived within five minutes at 8:30 and Maleyah was located at 8:36, just 11 minutes after the fire came in. So, these gentlemen were able to get inside with little to no visibility and find Maleyah and bring her to safety,” Chief Calhoun said.

She arrived at the emergency room 21 minutes after the fire call was received.

Lynn Armstrong and her three grandchildren were in the home at the time of the fire. She was able to get two of the children out of the home but couldn’t find Maleyah when the home filled with smoke.

The tearful grandmother expressed her gratefulness to the firefighters.

“Just want to thank you guys for saving her. Just glad to be here,” said Lynn Armstrong, Maleyah’s grandmother.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the family with Maleyah and replace everything they lost has raised thousands of dollars.

Chief Calhoun is urging people to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes.

“I do want to remind the community that smoke detectors are so important to have in your home. I know everyone takes them for granted, not checking them, not making sure they have the batteries in them, or they’re cleaned or changed out when they need to be but smoke detectors will make the difference between life and death,” Chief Calhoun said.