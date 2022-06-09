LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A two-year-old girl has died following a drowning incident last Friday. Her identity has not yet been released.

On Friday, June 3 police responded to a report of a child drowning in a swimming pool in the 4900 block of Stanley Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue. She died on Tuesday after being transported to UMC in critical condition.

This marks the second pool drowning death of a child in 2022, just days after a six-year-old boy was pronounced deceased after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the 9000 block of Reindeer Lake Street. He was identified as Trevon Lee Miller Jr. of Las Vegas.

LVMPD reminds everyone that tragedy can be avoided by following the three P’s of pool safety: