Third deadly crash involving teen driver in past four days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash late Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

According to North Las Vegas Police Department, the 18-year-old was a passenger in a car driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old girl who failed to stop at a stop sign and was T-boned by another vehicle.

NLVPD investigates a deadly crash at San Miguel Ave. and N. 5th Street on Sept. 25, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)

The crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of San Miguel Avenue and North 5th Street.

Sgt. Jeff Wall said the teens were in a Honda traveling eastbound on San Miguel when they collided with a Jeep SUV traveling northbound on 5th Street.

The coroner’s office will release the identity of the teen who was killed.

This is the third deadly crash involving a teen driver in the past four days.