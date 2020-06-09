Girl, 12, reported missing in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking the public for help in finding a 12-year-girl who was reported missing Monday.

Aleska Rodriguez, 12, was reported missing Monday night after being last seen on Monday June 8th, around 12 p.m., in the area of N. 5th Street and Washburn Avenue, near Mojave High School. She was last seen and known to be walking a white German Shepherd dog.

Aleska Rodriguez, 12, was last seen walking this dog.

Aleska is described as a Hispanic female who is 5-foot-6-inches and around 70 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie dye t-shirt, black shorts, and sandals.

Aleska does not have any known medical issues.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Aleska Rodriguez, or any Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.