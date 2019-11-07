Giovanni Ruiz pleads not guilty in the murder of Paula Davis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Giovanni Ruiz, 21, accused in the death of Paula Davis, appeared at the Regional Justice Center Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The father of Paula Davis found her body inside the family’s van parked near Desert Horizons Park on Simmons Street and Gowan Road on September 6.

Ruiz is accused of raping and killing the 19-year-old UNLV student. The charges against him include:

Murder with Use of Deadly Weapon

First Degree Kidnapping with Use of a Deadly Weapon

Robbery with Use of a Deadly Weapon

Sexual Assault with Use of a Deadly Weapon

Unlawful Sexual Penetration of a Dead Body

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty, but the Death Review Committee is still reviewing the case and is expected to make a determination by Ruiz’s next court appearance, which is set for December 19.