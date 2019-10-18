Giovanni Ruiz indicted by grand jury

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a UNLV student has been indicted by a grand jury. 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend — 19-year-old Paula Davis.

He is facing one charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Davis’ body was found by her father in the family’s van which was parked near Desert Horizons Park on Simmons Street, near Gowan Road. She had been shot twice in the back of the head.

Davis had just broken up with Ruiz, and she told her family Ruiz had been overly possessive. According to the arrest report, Ruiz had bought the gun just a few days prior to the shooting.