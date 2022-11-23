LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new holiday display which is called “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection.”
The winter-themed display can be seen for free at the Bellagio through Jan. 1, 2023. It features a 42-foot-tall white fir tree with thousands of lights, a holiday village, a gingerbread house, and a bakeshop complete with elves and polar bear helpers.
Not only is it pretty to look at, but it also smells good. For the first time, the conservatory will offer bakery treats for sale.
Here are some interesting facts about the display:
- 140,000: Number of poinsettias throughout the display
- 110,000: Total number of energy-efficient light bulbs on all trees
- 15,000: Total number of gingerbread men throughout the display
- 13,250: Number of white carnations
- 10,000: Number of energy-efficient lights on the 42’ holiday tree
- 8,700: Number of ornaments on the holiday tree
- 4,800: Total hand-applied preserved roses on all four giant Poinsettias
- 2,000: Number of peppermints used throughout the display
- 800: Pounds of faux white frosting used on the gingerbread cottage
- 500: Number of chocolate hearts on the East Bed gingerbread cottage
- 80: Number of team members who bring the display to life