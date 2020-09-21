Gilley’s Saloon fined $6K for noncompliance with state directives for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Clark County businesses were fined thousands of dollars after state officials found noncompliance with Coronavirus safety directives issued by the state.

Gilley’s Saloon at 3300 S. Las Vegas Boulevard was fined $6,073

Viva El Taco Mexican Food at 6775 E. Lake Mead was fined $3,643

According to a news release from the State Department of Business and Industry, Gilley’s was found in noncompliance because “Bar top was not closed as required, customers were actively consuming food and beverages at the bar.” At the Viva El Taco restaurant, “Employees were wearing face coverings below the nose.”

Businesses face being fined if the violation is observed during a follow-up visit and after being warned during an initial visit.

Both businesses were initially investigated after a referral from Nevada OSHA alleging workplace safety hazards. Nevada OSHA has issued 39 citations since the face covering mandate went into effect and the compliance observation process began.

Since Governor Steve Sisolak’s directives were issued, the state has conducted 8,148 initial visits at business establishments finding an 87% compliance in Southern Nevada and a 90% compliance rate in Northern Nevada.

During the week beginning September 14, officials conducted 408 initial visits across the state at a wide range of business sectors finding an 88% compliance rate statewide. Cities with the lowest compliance rates include:

Fallon- 65%

Las Vegas- 74%

Reno- 86%

Henderson and Winnemucca each had a 100% initial observed compliance last week.

Initial compliance rates for business sectors across the state (where 20 or more observations were conducted) during the week beginning September 14 include:

Other- 67 percent

General Retail- 88 percent

Hair/ Nail/ Tattoo Salons- 86 percent

Automobile Sales/ Service- 90 percent

Medical- 90 percent

Financial Institutions- 91 percent

Restaurants- 94 percent

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.