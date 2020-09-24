Gilcrease pumpkins, a sure sign of fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the pumpkins are ready to harvest at Gilcrease orchard, it’s a sure sign that fall has arrived in the Las Vegas valley.

The Gilcrease orchard pumpkin patch, which is a favorite among locals, opens Saturday, September 26. People can begin picking pumpkins that day.

There are some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no wagon rides, hay maze, or seating. In addition, the popular apple cider donuts will only be available for to-go orders.

Weekends are usually busy so staff is asking visitors to help with social distancing. Entrance to the orchard could be closed if it reaches capacity. The orchard is open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Aside from pumpkins, there are Granny Smith apples, cucumbers, zucchini and squash available for picking.

There is free parking and no entrance fee. You can find more information at this link.