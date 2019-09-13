Gilcrease Pumpkin Patch opening day announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It may still feel like summer outside, but one orchard is ready to ring in the fall season. Gilcrease Orchard announced their pumpkin patch will be open starting September 28.

The fall hours will be Thursday – Sunday from 7 am – 2 pm starting on the 28th. Entrance to the orchard is free and wagon rides are also free.

There will be caramel apples, kettle corn, apple and pear cider, hayrides and apple cider donuts available for sale, along with plenty of other fall staples.

To stay up to date on all things Gilcrease Orachard, click here, then sign up for weekly email updates in the top right corner of the website.