Gilcrease Orchard reopens, vegetables and fruits ready for harvest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The opening of Gilcrease Orchards is a sure sign of spring in the Las Vegas valley. But as a small business, it’s feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This hometown favorite was due to open last month but with the increase in heat, vegetables and fruit are maturing much faster. The 60-acre orchard is filled with produce such as apricots, peaches, and squash. The winter crops are ready to be harvested.

To reduce the threat of COVID-19 exposure, the orchard announced new rules regarding food handling. If you plan to get any leafy greens, you must bring your own scissors and of course you can only pick what you plan to buy and take with you.

“The crops are ready, the carrots are beautiful right now, the beets are ready, everything is ready to go. If it gets hot, we will lose a lot of stuff,” said Mark Ruben, Gilcrese Orchard director.

Ruben said they have seen a steady flow of people at the orchard and most are just happy to be doing some kind of outdoor activity.

The orchard is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon.

You pay for what you pick. You must bring your own mask and gloves. There are also several hand washing stations on the orchard and people are asked to maintain social distancing.