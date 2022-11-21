Trees from Utah arrive at Gilcrease Orchard where they will be sold. (Credit: TheGilcreaseorchard.org)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most of the Christmas tree lots in the Las Vegas valley open over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and one of them will be selling trees naturally grown in the mountains of southwest Utah.

The trees go on sale Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until all trees are sold.

Trees from Utah arrive at Gilcrease Orchard where they will be sold. (Credit: TheGilcreaseorchard.org)

“They are not trimmed or grown on a Christmas tree farm. These amazing trees come from Beaver, Utah by the park service thinning out trees for forest fire prevention,” according to the Gilcrease Orchard website.

The trees are $12 per foot up to 10 feet, and $15 per foot for trees taller than 10 feet. The branches have a bit more space than farmed trees allowing the ornaments to hang down.

Gilcrease will also offer a $10 breakfast that includes eggs, pancakes, bacon, and a beverage from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on both days.

