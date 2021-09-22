Gilcrease Orchard celebrates the fall season with specialty sights, treats

Gilcrease Orchard – Fall season delights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking to enjoy some fall festivities around the valley, Gilcrease Orchard could be the perfect spot to take in the sights of the fall season, all while enjoying some tasty treats.

The orchard is open three days a week to visitors, during the early morning hours.

Several fall seasonal treats are also available for purchase including, apple cider donuts, sunflowers, and a pumpkin patch which is set to open on Sept. 25.

Gilcrease Orchard operating hours: