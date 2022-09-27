LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pumpkin picking, caramel apples, and cider doughnuts all signal the fall season, especially at Gilcrease Orchard which is a favorite spot for many Las Vegas valley families.

The orchard has been around since the 1970s and is a pick-and-pay orchard. You can pick your own flowers, fruit, and vegetables and then pay for them.

The orchard has opened its pumpkin patch for the fall season. Pumpkins are $.75/pound. It also has an abundance of sunflowers selling for $2 each. You will also find apples, cucumbers, squash, and zucchini.

Gilcrease Orchard offers sunflowers, pumpkins, and other fruits and vegetables in its gardens. (KLAS)

Because it’s fall, you will also have a chance to pick up some apple cider doughnuts, apple cider, kettle corn, and other goodies.

Gilcrease orchard, which is in the northwest valley at 7800 N. Tenaya Way, is open to the public on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find more information at this link.