LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas is looking for volunteers to help pick apples in preparation for its famous apple cider production season.

In a post on their Facebook Page, the orchard asked for volunteers to help pick gala apples over the next few weeks. The page recommends that volunteers be at least 12 years or older.

The page said that volunteer service hours can be used for jobs, church groups, or school/college credit hours.

Apple picking will start at 5:30 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The orchard asks that volunteers wear long sleeves, pants, a hat, and sunscreen. The orchard will have extra gloves and safety glasses if needed.

The Facebook post also recommends bringing a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Parking for volunteers is located on Whispering Sands Drive in the lot across from the orchard. Volunteers are asked to enter the orchard at the Sunflower mural gate where they will be directed to the office area to check in.

Gilcrease Orchard is open during the summer on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. On those days, volunteers can check in at the Entrance Gate Cottage.

In a separate post, Gilcrease said that right now is prime Peach picking time. As of publication, the orchard has an abundance of peaches available and is offering a discount on large quantities of peaches.