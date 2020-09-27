Gilcrease Orchard expands hours ahead of busy fall season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pumpkins have arrived at Gilcrease Orchard, and the Director told 8 News Now Saturday was the busiest day they’ve had all season.

Long lines formed along the pumpkin patch, as families socially distanced and took advantage of some fall festivities.

“We just thought it would be something fun to break up being stuck indoors with COVID, and get out and do something as a family outside and have a little fall fun,” said Deanna and Ryan Mear.

While pumpkins were the main attraction, many flocked to the rows of apples to pick their own produce.

“That was like the main reason for us coming was to go pick apples from the orchard, so we all got tons of apples,” said Evan Lin.

Gilcrease Orchard is expanding its fall hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday through the end of October.

They’re asking guests to consider coming during the week to help keep everyone distanced.

Staff says families should come prepared for warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

“If you want the fall experience come in the morning, if you want the summer experience come later,” said Gilcrease director Mark Ruben.

Due to safety restrictions, the orchard will not be offering wagon rides or the hay maze this season. However, they will continue to sell fresh apple cider with donuts to go.

“It’s fun, it’s a great experience to come and pick all the varieties of colors they have for the pumpkins,” Ruben said. “For the kids, especially to see an apple on the tree and see where their produce and food comes from.”

In addition to social distancing guidelines, guests are required to wear masks while at the orchard.