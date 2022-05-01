LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— GiGi’s Playhouse, an international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, hosted the GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge, its first annual 5k event at Cornerstone Park in Henderson.

The event featured a 5k fun run, 1-mile inspirational walk, and kids dash. The event is something every GiGi’s Playhouse is involved with, but this year, the organization plans to open a location in Las Vegas.

Those in attendance learned what exactly GiGi’s playhouse Las Vegas can bring to the valley, including free group, one-on-one, and career training programs for individuals of all ages with Down syndrome,

their families, and the community.

For more information on GiGi’s Playhouse Las Vegas, visit their website here.