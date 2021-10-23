GiGi’s Playhouse hosts event for families in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A non-profit held a preview event in Henderson Saturday.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a one-of-a-kind achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community.

“We need to understand that individuals with down syndrome are capable of anything they set their minds to and anything their family and loved ones support them to do,” Justine Adams said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, every year about 6,000 babies are born with down syndrome in the United States. This is about 1 out of 700 babies.

5-year-old Jett was born with down syndrome, his mom Adrienne Gennuso, comes to the events organized by GiGi’s Playhouse and finds comfort in knowing her family isn’t alone when raising a child with down syndrome.

It’s Down Syndrome Awareness Month. GiGi’s Play house is hoping to get a location here in Vegas. Today they held a sneak peak event of what they will have to offer the community. The are asking for donations to put the $250K into a location. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/tN1T1KUjnp — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) October 23, 2021

“We are all there for the same reason to know that our kids are included and that there is this sense of birth through adulthood that we can all kind of come together and sounding boards, “hey this works for me why don’t you try this,” she said.

Saturday’s event was to bring positive awareness to Down syndrome by offering free literacy, math, and life skill programs for children living with it.

Although there are more than 40 locations nationwide, bringing a brick-and-mortar location to house the programs and recourses is the goal for the volunteers of the group.

GiGi’s Playhouse community in Las Vegas is run by five volunteer moms.

If you like more information or donate, visit GiGi’s Playhouse.

The non-profit was first created in Illinois back in 2003.