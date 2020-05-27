Gig workers wait as PUA claims center not taking phone calls until June 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Long-awaited unemployment assistance for gig workers and self-employed Nevadans is on its way, but the office that handles the claims isn’t taking phone calls until Monday.

So if you can’t get your claim in on the website, you’re out of luck.

A red banner stripped across the top announces: “The PUA Weekly Claims filing functionality is now accessible. The PUA Adjudication Center will not be active or available to take telephone calls until 6/01/2020.”

Workers have reported that the website is not user-friendly and questions are confusing.

State officials said this week 59,000 claims have already been filed for Pandemic Unemployment Insurance (PUA).