LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gig work is a great way to make some extra holiday cash, but it can also be a great option for stay-at-home parents or students who need a flexible schedule during the holidays.

The freelance and gig economy has rapidly grown since the COVID-19 pandemic. Gig work is ideal for people who need flexibility and want to be their own boss.

CEO of GravyWork Alex Atwood said stay-at-home parents and students make great candidates for this line of work because they have a lot of the same needs.

“If you are looking at all the obligations that come with kids, having holidays off and breaks from school, planning your own holiday events, doing holiday events, time is constrained during the holidays,” Atwood said.

It’s about scheduling when and where you want to work and monetizing your time.

Atwood added that things have shifted a lot over the past few years — opposed to a year-long commitment, these days, people are committing to hours in the day, which makes things a lot more flexible.

“It’s not necessarily a this or that, it’s a this and that, when it comes to gig platforms,” Atwood said.

Atwood added that he has seen a huge influx of people sign up on the GravyWork platform where people can find hospitality and general labor shifts.

Right now, hotels, restaurants, and event venues are all searching for additional staff.

“When you apply to GravyWork, or you apply to a lot of the gig economy apps out there, the whole application process is all done while you’re onboarding, through downloading the app, answering all the questions you need,” Atwood said. “You’re adding references in real time, makes it super simple.”

Many hospitality workers work full-time as there is almost no end to the jobs available. However, if you don’t want or need full-time work, you can pick and choose the gigs that work for you.