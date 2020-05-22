Gig, contract, self-employed workers could see PUA unemployment money next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program launched one week ago and around 59,000 Nevadans have filed claims for aid.

This temporary program specifically addresses workers not covered by regular unemployment insurance benefits such as gig or contract workers and the self-employed.

According to DETR Director Heather Korbulic, state employees worked extensive hours to launch the online system and the pay portion of it is expected to go live Saturday, May 23, providing there are no issues.

The PUA website, EmployNV.Gov, will be offline Friday night starting around 5 p.m. as it undergoes the upgrade. It should resume service at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“Filers will be able to begin filing weekly claims starting this weekend,” Korbulic said.

She said filers will also be able to file for previous weeks. Benefit payments under PUA are retroactive, for weeks of unemployment, partial employment, or inability to work due to COVID-19 reasons starting on or after January 27, 2020.

The first PUA payments are expected to go out on Wednesday, May 27.

Korbulic said some filers might be having issues in the system because they previously filed in teh regular state unemployment insurance system. DETR is in the process of connect them to EmployNV.gov.

PUA filers who are already in the system should use their existing log in credentials to file a claim with PUA.

The call center for PUA will be open on Memorial Day.