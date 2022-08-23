LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is more expensive for all of us. In order to help give back, 8 News Now has partnered with Albertsons to help gift a good day.

Every week we have been surprising one lucky shopper and helping to pay for their groceries.

Let’s take a look at how 8 News Now surprised one Albertsons shopper.

8 News Now met Rachel at the Albertsons in east Las Vegas. She said that prices for everything has been a pain in her pocket.

“Even though I’m retired military, it still pinches us in the checkbook. It’s been challenging. Everything has gone up so much we can’t afford to live out lives,” she said.

That’s when Albertsons and 8 News Now decided it was time to gift Rachel a good day.

“Oh my goodness! What a blessing! God is good! That is fantastic thank you!”

Rachel was so wonderful and appreciative. 8 News Now had a great time surprising her. And you never know, you could be next.

Keep an eye out for the good day team and maybe you’ll be the next person to be gifted a good day.