Gibson appointed to lead Clark County Commission as Kirkpatrick steps down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission unanimously selected Commissioner Jim Gibson as its new chairman at Tuesday’s meeting. He will take over for current leader Marilyn Kirkpatrick effective Jan. 4.

Commissioner Justin Jones will be the vice chairman.

“I am humbled to have won the confidence of my fellow board members and look forward to working with them and staff to continue to improve residents’ quality of life, diversify the economy, expand affordable housing, make it easier for residents and tourists to get around our valley, and enhance the overall delivery of services while remaining transparent and accountable to taxpayers,” Gibson said.

The term is for two years. Until then, Kirkpatrick continues as chair and Gibson continues as vice chairman.

“I want to thank Commissioner Kirkpatrick for her outstanding leadership over the past two years throughout the pandemic. While she put in very long hours working with fellow board members, our partners throughout Southern Nevada and the state to guide us through the pandemic to get us where we are today, she has truly done yeoman’s work at a critical time in this community’s history,” Gibson said.

Gibson is a former three-term Mayor of Henderson and a practicing attorney in business and commercial law for more than 35 years.

He has extensive experience in local government and in Nevada’s tourism, hospitality, entertainment and business industries. A native Nevadan, born in Las Vegas and a near-lifetime resident of Henderson, Gibson joined the Commission in July 2017 and has served on numerous boards and commissions, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors, the Nevada Development Authority Board of Directors, the Las Vegas Events Board of Directors, the Regional Transportation Commission and as Co-Chair of the Civilian Military Council for Nellis Air Force Base, while mayor.

In the private sector, among other boards, Gibson served on the St. Rose Dominican Hospital Board of Directors including a term as its chair.

