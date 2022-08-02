LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there’s one rule – whatever it is cannot be too big. It’s a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.

If this sounds like something already on display in Las Vegas you’re not wrong. The new bigger showgirls will be replacing two 25-foot tall showgirls put in place in August 2018 near the STRAT.

Rendering of new 50′ showgirls. (Image: City of Las Vegas)

The shorter showgirls were removed several weeks ago to be rehabilitated, but after discussion between Mayor Carolyn Goodman, city engineers, and YESCO (Young Electric Sign Company) the 25-foot tall showgirls will become part of a new gateway to the Arts District at 4th and Las Vegas Blvd.

Rendering of a new gateway at 4th and Las Vegas Blvd. includes the shorter 25′ tall showgirls. (Image: City of Las Vegas)

At this time there is no date set for the new and taller showgirls to be put on display.