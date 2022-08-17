Construction continues on new 50′ tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. South near the STRAT. Aug. 17 2022 (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Showgirls and Las Vegas go hand-in-hand, and soon they will stand side-by-side to welcome locals and visitors downtown along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main.

These showgirls will be hard to ignore as they tower 50 feet tall just north of the STRAT. If this sounds like something already on display in Las Vegas you’re not wrong. The 50′ showgirls have replaced two 25′ tall showgirls put in place in August 2018.

Construction and installation of the new taller showgirls are coming along well. According to a spokesman for the city, the facades will be installed over the coming weekend but lighting the showgirls will take a couple of weeks.

The shorter showgirls were removed several weeks ago to be rehabilitated, but after discussion between Mayor Carolyn Goodman, city engineers, and YESCO (Young Electric Sign Company) the 25-foot tall showgirls will become part of a new gateway to the Arts District at 4th and Las Vegas Blvd.

Rendering of a new gateway at 4th and Las Vegas Blvd. includes the shorter 25′ tall showgirls. (Image: City of Las Vegas)

Rendering of new 50′ showgirls. (Image: City of Las Vegas)

The whole project of uninstalling, moving, and reinstalling the shorter showgirls, and installing the new 50′ showgirls is costing the city of Las Vegas $600,000.