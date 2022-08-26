LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s being called the world’s largest boxing book and it details some of the greatest fighters and fights in history.

According to Karl Fowler with Opus Media, it has taken three years to put together the “WBC Greatest Fights Opus” book which focuses on the 12 greatest fights. Fowler said World Boxing Council champions were asked to pick the fights they thought were the best.

Fowler said the first copy of the book is being taken around the world so 50 WBC champions can sign the cover. The book will then be auctioned to raise money for a children’s charity.

The book will go into the “Guinness Book of World Records” at the end of the year as the largest boxing book.

This weekend, the book will be on display at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame gala.